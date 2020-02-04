Eby, Edward Alan
0 comments

Eby, Edward Alan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 20, 1952 – Jan. 29, 2020

Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend; Edward Alan "Ed" Eby of Livingston, Montana passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 67 after a brief illness. Ed was born in Helena, MT on June 20, 1952; he was also raised in Helena where he graduated from Helena High School. He attended MSU prior to proudly serving in the US Army. After serving in the army Ed received a master’s degree at Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA. His beautiful daughter was born while living in California.

Ed was fond of music and books and could often be found playing his piano, researching or reading an interesting book especially after he retired. He loved working in his yard and tending to his amazing flowers. Ed also enjoyed woodworking making many awesome things including beautiful flower boxes.

Survivors include his daughter, April Eby; granddaughter, Kyra; and ex-wife Patti of Aurora, CO; brother, Ray Eby and his wife, Diane of Helena; niece, Danielle and her husband, Mike; nephew, Brett and his wife, Amanda; and great-nieces, Olivia and Caroline.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, William, mother, Marlene; step father, Jack Tinsley; and great-niece, Jacqueline Eby.

Ed was loved and will be greatly missed. We will forever treasure the good times and hold onto our memories. There will be no service held per Ed’s request.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Edy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News