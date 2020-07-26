Ebert, Earl Lawrence

Earl always valued the letters and thank you notes of appreciation from his customers. He would often offer discounted or free work for individuals going through tough times. Over the years, he used the business and his time to frequently give back to those in need of car repairs and a friend.

Equally important to him were the notes from employees at his retirement telling him that he was a fair and good man to work for during their time at Earl’s Conoco.

Earl also had an extended family that he spoke of frequently. The favorite of his extended family was the Pontiac Car Club of Helena. He also belonged to the Oldsmobile and Cadillac car clubs. He was able to attend Barrett Jackson and other car auctions in Scottsdale for 31 years straight. He told us that his favorite times were the hours of discussions with his “car cronies”.

Like many “car guys”, Earl enjoyed the simple things in life; a good meal, a hearty glass of OJ and a drive around town. Every time he got in a car, Earl knew that the destination was only one part of the journey – it was also about was how you got there, the people you met along the way.