Earl 'Dick' Baker

In the late 60s he bought a small ranch on the frontage road in Helena, which became his passion. He loved messing with the cows, many of which he named and would eat pellets out of his hands, and all the other aspects that came with ranching.

His passion for animals carried on to his daughter Sharon, wanting to make sure all the animals had enough to eat, including the squirrels and birds.

In earlier years, Dick taught his son, Rick, the art of hunting. This was all good until Rick Finally figured it out that he was the bird dog. Rick keeps this adventure going strong every year.

Dick loved to fish and his fishing partner was his daughter, Barb. There was always a bet going for the first, biggest and most fish. He made sure we paid up.

Once a month, he looked forward to having lunch at the Grub Stake with friends, Ed Grady, Phil Chevallier, Gary Summers and whoever else joined the group to catch up on the latest and greatest! He loved going to auctions more or less to see old friends, especially Andy Skinner.

Dick was preceded death by his wife, Betty; father, Fred; mother, Nona; brother, Bob and sister in law Elsie; half-brother; Keith and great great grandson, Graysen Clark.