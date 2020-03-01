Duval, Gary Edward

Gary Edward Duval, age 79, passed away February 26, 2020. Gary was born on October 21, 1940 in Scobey, MT to Edward and Evelyn (Killian) Duval of Flaxville, MT.
Gary graduated from Flaxville High School in 1959 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served a year in Korea and at the Pentagon in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, working in the engineering unit as a draftsman. In 1961, he began employment with the Reber Company working on the Minuteman Missile projects in various states before settling in Helena, MT in 1966. He also worked at Sunrise Construction with partner, Terry Pipinich, before working for McLees Roofing, Volk Construction and Tri-County Mechanical for several years doing construction management.
Gary married Carol Ann Richardson on October 19, 1963 in Kadoka, SD and to this union three sons were born, Kevin Gary (1964), Alan Edward (1966), and Darin Irvine (1972).
Gary was an active member of St. Helena Cathedral Parish, serving on the Building and Grounds and Visioning Committees for many years. He was a life member of Elks Lodge #193 and was very involved in scouting and cub scouts when his sons were young.
Gary was an accomplished wood turner, making intricate wooden ornaments, marble games, and especially enjoying making wooden bowls out of blue pine. He was a member of a local woodworker’s guild for several years. Friendship Force provided many years of travel experiences as well as entertaining many foreign visitors throughout the years and he traveled with his wife Carol on many escorted bus tours around the states, Canada, and Panama.
Gary is survived by his wife Carol; a son, Alan (Julie) Duval of Three Forks, MT; a grandson, Bryce (Shelby) Duval and granddaughter, Chase (Kyle) Duval; a great grandson, Liam Zane Duval; his sisters, Shirley (Frank) Edwards and Denise (William) Chadsey. Preceding him in death are his parents Edward and Evelyn Duval, and his sons, Kevin and Darin.
A Vigil Service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Funeral Mass is set for 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing, with a reception to follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Resurrection Cemetery following the reception. Memorials in Gary’s name are suggested to Helena Food Share or the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gary.
