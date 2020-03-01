Duval, Gary Edward

Gary Edward Duval, age 79, passed away February 26, 2020. Gary was born on October 21, 1940 in Scobey, MT to Edward and Evelyn (Killian) Duval of Flaxville, MT.

Gary graduated from Flaxville High School in 1959 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served a year in Korea and at the Pentagon in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, working in the engineering unit as a draftsman. In 1961, he began employment with the Reber Company working on the Minuteman Missile projects in various states before settling in Helena, MT in 1966. He also worked at Sunrise Construction with partner, Terry Pipinich, before working for McLees Roofing, Volk Construction and Tri-County Mechanical for several years doing construction management.

Gary married Carol Ann Richardson on October 19, 1963 in Kadoka, SD and to this union three sons were born, Kevin Gary (1964), Alan Edward (1966), and Darin Irvine (1972).

Gary was an active member of St. Helena Cathedral Parish, serving on the Building and Grounds and Visioning Committees for many years. He was a life member of Elks Lodge #193 and was very involved in scouting and cub scouts when his sons were young.