Duffy, Richard Bernard

In December 1987, Dick and the other members of the Helena Arts Council formed the Holter Museum of Art, a long-needed center for the visual arts in a historic building in downtown Helena. Dick thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the Holter in various duties, including hanging shows with his good friend Rod MacDonald up until he and Mary Ann moved to Edmonds, WA in September 2014 to be able to spend more time with their family.

Besides his great love of art, Dick was a devoted fan of Carroll College football, Mariners baseball, and spent many hours perfecting his golf game at courses in Montana and Washington up until the age of 89. Dick was always a proud Montanan, nowhere else could compare in his eyes. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will always have the memories of his story telling of his youth in Montana, the camping and hiking and adventuring around the hills outside of Helena, and his great zest for life and appreciation of the joy of being alive.