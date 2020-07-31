Duffy, Richard Bernard

Dick passed away at peace in Edmonds, Washington of congestive heart failure, 5 days after his 92nd birthday. Born in Helena, Montana to parents Mary Hrella and Bernard Duffy, he was the 2nd oldest of 5 children.
Dick grew up in Helena and Mullan, Idaho, then returned to Helena after his mother passed away, living and working on a family ranch until he graduated from Helena High School. Shortly after graduating, he made the decision to join the U.S. Army, and had his younger brother Jim drive him to town to enlist 15 minutes before the expiration deadline for the GI Bill. Dick spent 4 years in the Army, including time in Korea.
He returned to Helena, attended Carroll College and joined the Montana National Guard, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He liked to brag that his younger brother Jim was his boss.
Dick graduated from Carroll with a degree in Business, his graduating class consisted of 35 men. During his 3rd year at Carroll, he met his sweetheart for life, Mary Ann Mehelich. The couple married a year later in September, 1953. Dick took a job with the Montana Historical Society, where he worked his way up to business manager and developed a love of Western American art.
In 1971, Dick and Mary Ann opened their dream business, the Montana Gallery and Book Shoppe, located in the then new Colonial Hilton Inn. The Gallery featured original art by local artists as well as other artists of the American West. They operated a successful business, giving many artists their start. They ran their Gallery for nearly 20 years, then retired in 1990.
In December 1987, Dick and the other members of the Helena Arts Council formed the Holter Museum of Art, a long-needed center for the visual arts in a historic building in downtown Helena. Dick thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the Holter in various duties, including hanging shows with his good friend Rod MacDonald up until he and Mary Ann moved to Edmonds, WA in September 2014 to be able to spend more time with their family.
Besides his great love of art, Dick was a devoted fan of Carroll College football, Mariners baseball, and spent many hours perfecting his golf game at courses in Montana and Washington up until the age of 89. Dick was always a proud Montanan, nowhere else could compare in his eyes. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will always have the memories of his story telling of his youth in Montana, the camping and hiking and adventuring around the hills outside of Helena, and his great zest for life and appreciation of the joy of being alive.
Dick leaves behind his sweetheart Mary Ann, and their seven children and their spouses and children: Pat and Donna Duffy, Colleen and Jeff Gebhardt and their children Megan, Matthew and Katherine, Karen and Jeff Green and their children James and Christopher, Brian and Char Duffy, Margaret and Richard Lannoye and their children Christine and Jacqueline, Joe and Debbie Duffy and daughter Kaitlyn, John Duffy and children Chianne and John, and his four adored great grandchildren, Mason and Wyatt, Jaslene and Adrianna. Dick is also survived by his brother Jim.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, Mary and Bernard, and brothers Tom and Pat and sister Catherine.
Dick loved his big family and took excellent and loving care of Mary Ann. We loved him dearly and will miss him every day. In remembrance of Dick, please be kind to one another.
A memorial service will be held at a time when we can be together.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.