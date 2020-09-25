Duane Alan Gregor

"Duane was a better man than anyone expected of him. He was always helping anyone when they needed help and would go out of his way to do so. He was a great man that many of us only hope to live up to, he will forever be a voice of influence in many of our minds. He was the best father anyone could hope for because he poured his heart and soul into his loved ones and was always understanding and empathetic. Love Jeff"

"I will always be thankful for the way dad taught us to laugh everything off like the time when he was working as Smokey the Bear at Spring Meadow, I was unaware that he was in the full costume and as soon as he saw me he charged over and swooped me up, I was terrified and screaming but it was funny for everyone else, it was eventually funny for me too, once I figured out who it was. That ability to laugh off pain, worry or fear is something that has made handling life and this world easier. Love Joe"

"Our dad was one of the greatest people out there. He helped everyone he could and taught me everything I know. Life sure will be different without you Old Man. Love and miss you always Pops, Elijah"

"Dad you were an amazing man even if you could be a jerk at times. You were an awesome dad. I love you! You were the best, you will be missed. Love Kaden"