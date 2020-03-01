Driver, Marilynn Kay ( Ryan)
0 comments

Driver, Marilynn Kay ( Ryan)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Driver, Marilynn Kay (Ryan)

Marilynn Kay (Ryan) Driver born December 12, 1943 to John (Pede) Ryan and Mary (Niezy) Smolick, passed away December 2, 2019 from an extended illness.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Driver who passed away at birth.

She is survived by husband of 57 years John Driver. Children: Mary (Ken) Rodda, David (Debbie) Driver, Donny (Donna) Driver, Deana (RJay) Clement. 7 grandchildren Jason Rodda, Shawn (Charity) Rodda, Alyssa (Thane) Hatch, Chelsey (Kyle) Hedden, Sarah (Dereck) Quinlan, Rachel Driver & Tyler Clement, along with 15 great grandchildren.

Bring your favorite dish for a potluck in joining us for Marilynn’s celebration of life March 14, 2020 at the American Legion #87, 218 E. Main, Manhattan, MT 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilynn Driver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News