Driver, Marilynn Kay ( Ryan)

Marilynn Kay (Ryan) Driver born December 12, 1943 to John (Pede) Ryan and Mary (Niezy) Smolick, passed away December 2, 2019 from an extended illness.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Driver who passed away at birth.
She is survived by husband of 57 years John Driver. Children: Mary (Ken) Rodda, David (Debbie) Driver, Donny (Donna) Driver, Deana (RJay) Clement. 7 grandchildren Jason Rodda, Shawn (Charity) Rodda, Alyssa (Thane) Hatch, Chelsey (Kyle) Hedden, Sarah (Dereck) Quinlan, Rachel Driver & Tyler Clement, along with 15 great grandchildren.
Bring your favorite dish for a potluck in joining us for Marilynn’s celebration of life March 14, 2020 at the American Legion #87, 218 E. Main, Manhattan, MT 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.
