Dr. Richard James Emery

February 8, 1947 - November 29, 2021

Dr. Richard “Rick” James Emery of Helena, Mont., passed away November 29, 2021 from complications stemming from an aortic dissection.

Rick was born to Richard and Dorothy Emery in Flint, Mich. on February 8, 1947, the eldest of four siblings. His family subsequently moved to Dearborn, Mich., where he attended Edsel Ford High School. While there, Rick was an accomplished cross-country runner, holding a state record, and fueling a life-long passion for running. In 1965, Rick enrolled at the University of Michigan where he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology. While there, Rick met the love of his life, Susan Sieber, his wife of 51 years.

Following graduation, Rick enlisted in the Army and married Sue while he was still in basic training. After, he served one tour of duty in Vietnam as a neuropsych medic. Upon return, Rick enrolled at Northwestern University's prestigious graduate school where he earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology before serving a one-year internship at Northwestern University Hospital in Chicago.

While visiting Sue's family in North Carolina, Rick took his first hike in the Appalachian Mountains and developed a love for the outdoors and other wild places. His dream was to live his life in the mountains, and after leaving Northwestern in 1979, this love took he and Sue to Montana after Rick accepted a job as a psychologist at the Southwest Montana Mental Health Center in Anaconda, Mont.

Three years later, he and Sue moved to Helena, Mont., where he became the director of the mental health center. In 1986 Rick and Sue welcomed their son, Matthew, and Rick went into private practice in Helena where he practiced until his retirement in 2009. Rick also served eight years on the board of Disability Rights Montana and three years at the Montana State Board of Psychologists.

Rick was a lifelong advocate for those who often didn't have a voice, a quality he passed onto both his son and those he kept around him. He was a fierce defender of disability rights and mental health access, often sacrificing his own personal and mental health for others. He was a proud advocate for civil rights and equality and took a renewed interest in progressive politics in his later years, always looking to help those who didn't have the same rights and protections so many of us take for granted.

Rick loved hiking, especially in Glacier National Park and in the Beartooth Mountains, but over the years his hikes took him all over the Rockies, from southern Colorado all the way to Canada. He also spent countless hours in the Sierras, the Smokys, and the Appalachians. Rick enjoyed dark and sarcastic comedy, a trait he developed with Sue and passed down to their son. A humble and soft-spoken man by nature, Rick was shaped by his father and his modest upbringing in Michigan. Rick also loved riding his motorcycle, landscape photography, stereo electronics, woodworking, enjoying a dark beer, listening to classic rock, loathing the state of University of Michigan athletics, keeping his truck in immaculate condition, and learning new things later in life, such as astronomy and exploring the unanswered questions of the universe, questions we all hope he's learning the answers to right now.

Rick is survived by his wife Sue, son Matt (Liz), and Rocky the beloved black Labrador Retriever; sisters Deb (Ron) of Houston and Nancy (Chris) of Windsor, Ontario; and brother Mark of Portland, Ore., as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy and father Richard. Cremation has taken place.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please direct donations in Rick's name to the Helena Food Share (https://helenafoodshare.org/general-donation-form/), Disability Rights Montana (https://www.disabilityrightsmt.org/donate), or the Lewis and Clark County Humane Society (https://lchsmontana.org/). Deceased's funeral arrangements Celebration of life to take place at a later date.