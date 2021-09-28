Sept. 12, 1955 - Sept. 21, 2021

Dr. Christopher P. Muenzen, 66, died unexpectedly on September 21, 2021, in Helena, Montana. A longtime physician in internal medicine in Morris County, New Jersey, who was recently retired, he had been excited to step into an interim position at a V.A. hospital out West.

Born to Patricia T. McCarthy and Joseph B. Muenzen in 1955, he was raised in Rahway, New Jersey. He attended St. Joseph High School in nearby Metuchen, and subsequently graduated from Cornell University, where his interest in history guided his early intellectual pursuits. After receiving a master's degree from Yale University, he decided to transition into medicine, and graduated with a degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He later completed his medical residency in Washington, D.C., and returned to his home state to found his own internal medicine practice in Long Valley, where he served his patients most days and many evenings for more than thirty years. Well-regarded as an expert diagnostician, his care plans were known for their unadorned but discerning orders and advice. He also found time to dedicate to his interests, including history, travel, and genealogy.