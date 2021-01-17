Douglas Oldfather Abbott was a man of many interests and talents and enjoyed expanding these interests and sharing his talents.

He was born on November 30, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, the youngest of three children of Dr. Kenneth Abbott and Helen Oldfather Abbott. He graduated from the Columbus Academy in 1959 and completed his undergraduate degree in Zoology at the University of Wyoming. He received his PhD in Microbiology from the Ohio State University in 1972 and accepted a teaching position at the Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky

His love of the West, from the years he spent in Wyoming, motivated him to accept a position in the Montana Department of Health and Environmental Sciences. He became the Bureau Chief of the Laboratory Service Bureau prior to retiring in 1997. He also taught as an adjunct faculty member at Carroll College.

His retirement was brief and he accepted a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as Director of the Food Emergency Response Network in Athens, Georgia. He retired from his position in 2009 and began his third career.

As a lifelong member of the American Society for Microbiology, he volunteered to share his expertise in a variety of projects in Tanzania and Ethiopia for the past eleven years.