Doubek, Mary Elizabeth Hurley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Elizabeth Hurley Doubek peacefully passed into our Lord’s arms on July 10, 2020, at Birchwood Assisted Living in Bozeman, MT. Mary was born on November 6, 1925, in Flushing, New York to Francis & Margaret (Lahey) Hurley (deceased). Mary had one sister “Peggy” McDonough (deceased) and one deceased infant brother.

Mary attended Maryville College (St. Louis, MO) with degrees in Physical Education and Spanish. On June 5, 1948, Mary was married to Dr. John Charles Doubek, Jr, in St. Louis, MO, who served as a U.S. Naval Lieutenant surgeon in Okinawa, Japan. In 1962, they moved their family from St. Louis to Helena, MT to raise their 7 children away from the “big city”. They fostered “Angela Therese”, an orphaned 2 year old from Korea for 2 years while waiting for her permanent placement in San Francisco. They then purchased a farm north of Helena where they raised cattle, pigs and sheep. Their children were involved in 4-H, horseback riding, weekend fishing and raised their children in Catholic schools. Mary thought that she had moved to “Green Acres” (“Zsa Zsa”!) but grew to love the peaceful and beautiful mountains in Montana.