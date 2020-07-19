Doubek, Mary Elizabeth Hurley

Mary Elizabeth Hurley Doubek peacefully passed into our Lord’s arms on July 10, 2020, at Birchwood Assisted Living in Bozeman, MT. Mary was born on November 6, 1925, in Flushing, New York to Francis & Margaret (Lahey) Hurley (deceased). Mary had one sister “Peggy” McDonough (deceased) and one deceased infant brother.
Mary attended Maryville College (St. Louis, MO) with degrees in Physical Education and Spanish. On June 5, 1948, Mary was married to Dr. John Charles Doubek, Jr, in St. Louis, MO, who served as a U.S. Naval Lieutenant surgeon in Okinawa, Japan. In 1962, they moved their family from St. Louis to Helena, MT to raise their 7 children away from the “big city”. They fostered “Angela Therese”, an orphaned 2 year old from Korea for 2 years while waiting for her permanent placement in San Francisco. They then purchased a farm north of Helena where they raised cattle, pigs and sheep. Their children were involved in 4-H, horseback riding, weekend fishing and raised their children in Catholic schools. Mary thought that she had moved to “Green Acres” (“Zsa Zsa”!) but grew to love the peaceful and beautiful mountains in Montana.
Mary was involved in every one of her children’s activities/sports, Third Order of St. Francis, St. Vincent DePaul, Legislature (Pro-Life) and caring for “Aunt Emma” for several years. Mary loved children, books, family and especially her faith. Mary attended Carroll College in her retirement, earning additional degrees in primary, secondary and Special Education and took most every class offered well through her 80’s; even Business Law from her son, John! She published “I Love To Go See Grandpa” and “Keith” (stories about her grandson (Andrew) and a child with special needs).
Everyone who knew Mary knew her weaknesses: shopping, books, movies with popcorn, hair appointments and many daily phone calls and visits with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary reluctantly relinquished her cherished silver “VW Bug” at age 90! Moving to Assisted Living facilities was difficult as she treasured her independence. But as always in her life, she always had a smile, laugh and great sense of humor.
The Covid-19 pandemic posed such rigid restrictions for visitation (in order to protect the elderly) it became a very lonely and “empty” time in her life to not have the daily visits from her beloved family. Mary did not die of the Covid-19 virus, but the side effects of a broken heart.
Surviving family include seven children; twenty grandchildren; sister, Marie Gabrielle (Doubek) John Charles Doubek III, (Jody); children, Andrew, Jake (Brittany), Dr. Anna (Doubek) Larson (Shane), Dr. Michael Doubek, children, Dillon, Lacey, Danielle, Annie (Doubek) Young (Rex), children/step children, Nicholas Axelberg, Amy (Jason) Santistevan, Briana Young, Alyssa Young, Kathleen (Doubek) Morrison (Robert); children, Dr. Paul (Lindsey), David (Calbria), Julie Ellen (Doubek) Gunlikson (Rich, Jr), children, Jaime (Jason) Sonneborn, Richard III (Sonja) Gunlikson, Dr. Jennifer Gunlikson Maureen Doubek; children, Meaghan (Doug) Canfield, Brittany (Doubek) Sterkel (Eric), Ryan (Hilary) Wilson, Alecia (Doubek) Parker (Billy), Anthony (Doubek) Wilson, and foster child Angela Therese.
The love of her life in her later years, her great grandchildren, Haddie, Jett, Lucy, Kate, Mavryk, Beau, Kolby, Ava, Kailynn, Gabriella, Noah, Isaiah, Elijah, Jack, Hadley, Natalee, Elle, Alexis, Brielle, Payton, Richard IV, Julius, Leila, Eloise, Jedediah, Emma, Taiden, Daijah, Berlyn, Brady and Liam.
Mary will be buried in Great Falls, MT at Olivet Cemetery next to her lifelong sweetheart, John. A private service for the immediate family was held on July 14 in Great Falls due to COVID-19 restrictions.
She will be missed by all of us.
Memorials in Mary’s name can be sent to CMRI (15100 N. Church Road Rathdrum, ID 83858) or Doctors Without Borders (40 Rector Street, 16th floor New York, NY 10006).
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.