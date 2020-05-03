× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doris Joyce (Snow) Collins Seely was born January 17, 1931 in a little house on Front Street in Anaconda, MT. Her parents were Harold and Violet (Tarkalson) Snow.

She was raised on ACM Ranches, which her father managed during WWII and they soon welcomed a brother, Lee. Doris attended schools in Anaconda and Opportunity, MT and later earned a GED.

A gentle soul, Doris who could fish with her bare hands, coax wild animals close to her or get birds to come sit on her hand. Doris loved camping, fishing and swimming.

Doris married Dennis Collins and they moved to Puerto Rico and Louisiana when Dennis was stationed there during the Korean War. After they returned to Montana, Doris welcomed her daughter, Kathleen.

Doris was a natural mom, even though Kathleen had special needs. Doris was one to have her join in, hauling her up mountains, teaching her to fish and watch nature, and trying every craft that struck their fancy.

Doris and Kathleen moved to Helena where Kathleen attended college, and Doris worked at Galen State Hospital and Warm Springs. Doris was a tireless worker and took great pride in being able to work with all kinds of people.