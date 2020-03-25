Donohoe, Virginia (Ginger) Carol Bacon

Virginia (Ginger) Carol Bacon Donohoe of Princess Anne, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 at home. Born in Oakland, California she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Kathryn Bacon. She was 82 years old.

Ginger grew up in Helena, Montana and graduated from the University of Montana. She went to work for the Federal Government in Washington DC, transferring overseas to Germany where she met her husband who was serving in the Army. After an engagement in Holland and wedding in Switzerland, she and her husband moved to Princess Anne. Ginger was a teacher at Pittsville High School, Bennett High School, Parkside High School and Washington High School. She retired in 1997.

Ginger enjoyed a variety of volunteer experiences including 4-H Leader. She-joined various groups

including Bridge Club, Red Hatters, Eastern Star, Great Hope Ladies Golf, and Retired Teachers Group. Ginger was a long time member of Antioch Methodist Church where she served on various committees and was Children's Choir Director for a time. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world.