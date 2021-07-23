Donna Sylvia Davis passed away July 18th, 2021, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born August 29th, 1937, near Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Bennie and Myrtle Howard. Donna is survived by her four sons, Michael Davis (Christi) of Helena, Neal Davis (Colleen) of Dillon, Doyle Davis (Karen) of Helena, and Nigel Davis (Jami) of Helena, sister, Linda Barbe of Butte, 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her mother Myrtle, father Bennie, and siblings Bennie Howard Jr & Naida Dupuy.

Donna and her family moved from Minnesota to North Dakota in 1952. Donna's family built a restaurant in Tioga, North Dakota. Donna's family sold the restaurant in 1955 and moved to Glasgow, MT where Donna met Bob Frank Davis in 1956 and married later that same year. That union created sons Michael and Neal who were born in Glasgow. In 1964 the family moved to Butte, MT where sons Doyle & Nigel were born. Donna and Bob divorced in 1984 and Donna never remarried.

Donna had a love of horses and spent many years riding and participating with the Petticoat Patrol and riding in many rodeos and 4th of July parades in Butte. After raising her 4 sons, Donna owned a clothing store in Butte named Donna's Fashion World which operated in the Butte Plaza Mall for many years. After closing her store, Donna became a realtor in Butte, she then worked in telemarketing and for the Butte Job Service before finally retiring in 2005. Donna loved her cat, " Kitty" and spending time at the old home sight in Butte and still tended to her yard and shrubs for many years. Donna continued to live in Butte until moving to Helena in 2019 to be closer to family. A memorial service is planned on Monday July 26th at 3 o'clock P.M. at Retz Funeral Home 315 E. 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59601. Any donations may be sent to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, 2112 E Custer Ave., Helena, MT 59602.