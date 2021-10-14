Donna Jean Burrell

Chris and Donna had Kima Lee in September of nineteen seventy-five. She would often take her to softball games when Donna played with family and friends. She played a tough third base. A talent she passed on to granddaughter Caroline, who became an all-state third baseman. Steven Harry came next. Donna loved his caring heart and his love of nature and the outdoors. He always made sure Mom was stocked with huckleberries and wild game. John Christopher was the baby. She loved his fun and tenacious personality and how he kept her on her toes. If she wasn't careful, he would climb her plants or hide money and toys in Chris's work boots at every opportunity. Mother-in-law Donna said Donna Jean was the best mother she has ever known.

They moved to be close to Kyle and Kima and their grandchildren Cole, Caroline, Kaedin, and Kamrin. Steven and granddaughter Shelby joined the family there soon after. John moved his family to Helena, where it remained their base while he was enlisted in the Army and deployed multiple times. Donna was incredibly proud of John's distinguished military service and the sacrifices he made for his family. She found great comfort in having Wyatt and Weston close during that challenging time. As the family grew, she gained granddaughters Emma and Abigail and grandson William. Then came daughter-in-law Jane and two more grandsons Jack and Joe. She felt blessed to have all her grandchildren in Helena, where they grew up close to each other. She was very proud of her newest role of GG to her great-grandchildren Rylee, Cash, and Walker. In Helena, Donna completed her second degree in Network Architecture. She worked several years for Glacier Bancorp. Inc. in the data center before moving to the Helena School District, where she remained until her passing. She loved her work and being close to the many students, coaches, and teachers she had come to know through her job at the May Butler Center and her grandchildren who attended school in the district.