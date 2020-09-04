Donna Hubert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 12, 1949 - September 2, 2020

Donna (Black) Hubert was born in Rugby, ND on May 12, 1949. The family relocated to Helena, MT in 1965, where Donna attended Helena High School, graduating in 1967.

Donna lived a short time in Butte, MT where her son Rick was born.

Donna was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and aunt.

Donna loved playing bingo, gardening, and card games, her wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh will be remembered.

We all will hold dear our memories of Donna and her absolute devotion to her family, especially her son Rick.

Donna is proceeded in death by her father, Adam, her mother Ada, her brothers Herald and John Black, nephews Ronnie, Adam and Jason Black, brothers-in-law, Bob Kelley and Marc Laible, sister-in-law, Micky Black.

Donna is survived by her son Rick (Teri) Hubert, grandson Chase and granddaughter Sydney, Her sisters, and brothers; Ann Black, Shirley Kelley, Roger

Black, Ron (Ellen) Black, Betty (Tim) Dalin, Rod (Amy) Black, Tami Laible, and Jimmy Black, as well as her many nephews, and nieces, and grand nieces and nephews.