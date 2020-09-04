Donna Hubert

May 12, 1949 - September 2, 2020
Donna (Black) Hubert was born in Rugby, ND on May 12, 1949. The family relocated to Helena, MT in 1965, where Donna attended Helena High School, graduating in 1967.
Donna lived a short time in Butte, MT where her son Rick was born.
Donna was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and aunt.
Donna loved playing bingo, gardening, and card games, her wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh will be remembered.
We all will hold dear our memories of Donna and her absolute devotion to her family, especially her son Rick.
Donna is proceeded in death by her father, Adam, her mother Ada, her brothers Herald and John Black, nephews Ronnie, Adam and Jason Black, brothers-in-law, Bob Kelley and Marc Laible, sister-in-law, Micky Black.
Donna is survived by her son Rick (Teri) Hubert, grandson Chase and granddaughter Sydney, Her sisters, and brothers; Ann Black, Shirley Kelley, Roger
Black, Ron (Ellen) Black, Betty (Tim) Dalin, Rod (Amy) Black, Tami Laible, and Jimmy Black, as well as her many nephews, and nieces, and grand nieces and nephews.
At Donna's request there will not be a service and in lieu of flowers, please send your donations to:
American Cancer Society, or Hospice of St. Pete's
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.