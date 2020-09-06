× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Lee Fiske passed away at the age of 80, on August 31, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia and COVID 19.

Don, or “Donnie” as he was called by his siblings and cousins, was born August 18, 1940 in Miles City Montana to parents George and Mildred Fiske.

Don attended school in Miles City before leaving a year early to join the army in 1959. He served for five and a half years with the 82 D Airborne Division. After leaving the army he came home and worked for the Montana Department of Transportation until his retirement in 1997. Shortly after returning to Montana he met Sharon Wahl and they married on September 17, 1966 in Terry, MT. Don and Sharon lived in Miles City and had two sons, Shawn and Dave. They eventually settled in Helena and enjoyed 44 years together with their family before Sharon's death in 2010.

Don was an avid cribbage and chess player. He loved basketball, bowling, taking long walks, stream fishing and researching his family history. Don had a generous nature and always had a story and a smile to share. Don loved buying Hallmark Christmas ornaments for his grandchildren every year and never forgot a birthday.