Donald L. Steinhoff
Donald L. Steinhoff, 68, of Ryegate passed away Sunday June 20th, 2021 after a 6-year battle with renal cancer.

No services will be held at this time for Donald Steinhoff. At his request, he has been cremated and a family gathering will be at a future date. The Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice and may be left with the Perkins Funeral Home, PO Box 313 Harlowton, MT 59036. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com

“Wish me a safe Journey to wherever I wish to go.

And to my heart's desire when I arrive there.

– Edward Louis Henry

