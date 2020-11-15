Donald L. Redmond

In 1966 they packed up the kids, a few belongings and headed West, destination unknown. They settled in Helena, Mt. where Don continued to work as a meat cutter. Many folks still remember him as “Red” from Bach & Callahan's Market and Helena Avenue Meats in the 6th Ward. Don's final years of meat cutting were at Heritage IGA in East Helena where he retired at age 62.

Dad was so happy to live in Montana. In early years every weekend was a time to explore something new. Somehow, he found driving on a skinny little mountain road with a 2-wheel drive Sedan and a car full of squirming kids adventurous; Or taking that same sedan, with mother in law included, up Hogback Lookout for a picnic and knocking a hole in the oil pan, another adventure. His most favorites times in life were spent hunting, fishing, boating and camping with his family and there were lots of those times. A highlight was his annual fishing trip to Northern Canada that would always land on his wedding anniversary (but he never forgot his wedding anniversary that way). If he wasn't fishing in the remote waters of Canada, he would often be trolling on one of the many lakes around Helena.