In March 1962, Don, who was working as a truck driver, met the love of his life, Terry Fox, from Walla Walla, at a drive-in. He was driving a 1957 Chevy, with his best friend riding shotgun, while Terry, whose nickname was “Foxy,” was in a car with five other girls. Don and Terry were married Oct. 11, 1963.

Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in October 1962 and trained in Texas. While his friend was assigned to communications detail at the White House, Don was sent to Glasgow Air Force Base in Montana as a cook. His next assignment was supposed to be Vietnam, but instead he was sent to the Philippines to be part of a support group for men coming back from Vietnam.

Honorably discharged from the Air Force in July 1966, Don worked at Boise Cascade in Salem, Ore., loading paper. Don met a man who encouraged him to get involved in managing a food service business. The family moved to Helena, and Don took over as food service director at St. Peter’s Hospital from 1970-1973.

On the side, he bartended at the Rialto.

“Being a bartender, Don felt he was on stage,” Terry said. “He always wanted to be an actor or a songwriter or singer.”

In 1973, the Lytles bought what had been George OK Café and turned it into Station 408 Café on Main Street. It’s now the Western Bar.