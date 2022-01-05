Dixie Arlene Jepson

August 7, 1937 - January 3, 2022

In the early morning of January 3, 2022, I peacefully pass away at St Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT. I was 84 years old at the time of my passing.

I was born on August 7, 1937 in Littlefork, MN to James Briggs and Nellie (Lucus) Briggs. I was the third of four children, two brothers, Pat and Reggie and my sister, Bonnie.

At the age of 7, I moved with my family to Twin Falls, Idaho whereas a 2nd grader I attended school in a small one room school. Every morning first thing was the reading of the Bible and then the Pledge of Allegiance. In those informational years I learned about patriotism and love of country that would last my entire life. I loved reading and history was my favorite subject in school.

When I was in the third grade the small school consolidated with the school in Rathdrum, Idaho and this is where I went to grade school and high school. During this time I made several lifelong friends. In 1953 the family moved to Onley, Montana where I attended Whitefish High School.

On May 1, 1954 I was married to Larry Mackaman in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Larry and I had 3 sons, Jeffery, Corey, and Kevin. In 1960 we moved to Whitefish Montana where I lived until the year 2000. I was employed at Whitefish Extended Care for 12 years. Those were many happy years where I took care of the elderly and I made some wonderful friends among the staff and residents.

I divorced in 1990 and I 2000 I married John Jepson of Townsend, Montana. In the winters John and I would travel south but we always came back to Montana in the summers. John and I eventually landed permanently in East Helena, Montana where I lived out my remaining years. John and I started a magnetic jewelry business and traveled the country selling it at fairs and other town markets. I continued doing this right up to my passing.

I am preceded in death by my parents James and Nellie, my husband John Jepson, my sister Bonnie Smith, my brother Pat Briggs, my son Corey Mackaman, my daughter in law Debbie Olesen Mackaman.

I am survived by my Brother Reggie Briggs and wife Donna, my son Kevin Mackaman, my son Jeffrey Mackaman and wife Joyce, my granddaughter Amber Solberg and husband Mike

Solberg, my great grandson Ashton Solberg and my granddaughter, Makayla Mackaman.

I would like to give a very special thank you to the medical staff and caregivers at St Peter's Hospital for the wonderful care you all gave me through this difficult time.

A small gathering will be held in the spring for family and close friends. My ashes will be laid to rest next to my husband John in the Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend, Montana. Please send donations to Samaritans Purse or Tunnels 2 Tower in honor of Dixie.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Dixie.