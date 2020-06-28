Divine, Steven "Steve" Dean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven “Steve” Dean Divine, 63, of East Helena went to be with the Lord on, June 19th.

Steve was born on April 2, 1957 in Spokane, WA to William “Bill” and Shirley Divine. Steve became the middle child with big-sister, Shirley and younger brother, Vince. Steve started school in Spokane and moved to Montana in the 7th grade. At that time, he joined his father Bill and Diane Divine and siblings Dan and Shannon. Steve graduated from Capital High School in 1976.

After high school, Steve worked briefly at Asarco and Tabbert Construction until he found his true passion – Playing in the Mud, concrete. Some say he was the best concrete finisher west of Winston. In 1981, Steve married Pam Bengtson and welcomed their children, Brittany, and Brennen. They were later divorced. In 1994, Steve married Sherry and blended the family together with Zach and Mary.

Steve was a kind-hearted, quiet, generous, and loving soul. Steve enjoyed many things, but his true passion was hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He always said that the mountain was his church. He enjoyed teaching his kids how to work for what they want, and he practiced what he preached. He taught his kids the ins and outs of hunting, how to read the mountain, and how to respect the animals. Steve loved to be at hunting camp, at his pool and anywhere surrounded by his friends and family.