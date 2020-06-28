Divine, Steven "Steve" Dean

Steven “Steve” Dean Divine, 63, of East Helena went to be with the Lord on, June 19th.
Steve was born on April 2, 1957 in Spokane, WA to William “Bill” and Shirley Divine. Steve became the middle child with big-sister, Shirley and younger brother, Vince. Steve started school in Spokane and moved to Montana in the 7th grade. At that time, he joined his father Bill and Diane Divine and siblings Dan and Shannon. Steve graduated from Capital High School in 1976.
After high school, Steve worked briefly at Asarco and Tabbert Construction until he found his true passion – Playing in the Mud, concrete. Some say he was the best concrete finisher west of Winston. In 1981, Steve married Pam Bengtson and welcomed their children, Brittany, and Brennen. They were later divorced. In 1994, Steve married Sherry and blended the family together with Zach and Mary.
Steve was a kind-hearted, quiet, generous, and loving soul. Steve enjoyed many things, but his true passion was hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He always said that the mountain was his church. He enjoyed teaching his kids how to work for what they want, and he practiced what he preached. He taught his kids the ins and outs of hunting, how to read the mountain, and how to respect the animals. Steve loved to be at hunting camp, at his pool and anywhere surrounded by his friends and family.
Steve took pride in his concrete work. He enjoyed being on the jobsite and his mind was always on work. He even turned his sons and his wife into concrete finishers! Steve’s legacy will live on in the work he completed and in his kids.
Steve was a devoted grandfather to Aspyn and Brooklyn. They meant the world to him. Steve was always teasing and trying to play practical jokes on them, since they were the easiest targets. Steve was looking forward to the new grandson, Finn, on the way. Steve touched many lives and will be deeply missed.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sherry, his daughter Brittany Divine, son Brennen Divine (Melina), son Zach Raymond (Kelli), daughter Mary Tripp (Buck), and daughter Angie Stinchfield (Luke). Grandkids: Aspyn Raymond, Brooklyn Weiss, McKenna Weiss, Skyleigh and Jaxon Stinchfield, Stepfather: Dee Quinton, Siblings: Dan (Cheri) Seed and Shannon Thomas. Brother-in-law Glen Sutheimer. Steve is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents; Bill Divine and Shirley Quinton, Diane Divine; sister; Shirley Sutheimer, brother; Vince Divine and nephew; Steven Divine.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Reception will follow at Steve and Sherry’s House, #16 Seventy-Nine Slash Rd. in East Helena Donations are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Steve.
