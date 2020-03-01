Dick, Barbara Jean Babcock

Barbara Jean Babcock Dick of Austin, Texas passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 84.

Barb was born to Frank Benzie and Alvina Josephine “Babe” Andolsek Babcock on November 10, 1935 in Townsend, Montana. Barb resided in East Helena, Montana for over 30 years, before marrying Kenneth Douglas Dick in 1969 when both worked for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Barb and Ken resided in Boca Raton, Florida before retiring from IBM after extremely successful careers and moving to Austin, Texas in 1985.

Barb was a life-long reader, her husband’s motorcycle copilot, a friendly neighbor and an avid collector of many, many things.

Barb is preceded in death by her beloved father and mother, her loving and witty husband (he told the best stories), and her great-nephew Tobin David Creswell. She is survived by her sister, Betty Lou Babcock Montgomery of Austin, Texas, her nieces, Darcy Lynn Montgomery Creswell (David) of Houston, Texas and Jill Susan Montgomery Pearsall (Mark) of Bellaire, Texas, and stepchildren, Debbie Buchanan of New York City and Paul Douglas of San Ramon, California.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Barb, we appreciate your kind support of Kindred Hospice of Austin www.kindredhealthcare.com, We’ll Get This! of Houston www.wellgetthis.org, or the charity of your choice.

