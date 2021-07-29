April 2, 1950 - July 24, 2021
Dianna Lynn Reeve, age 71, passed to her next life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at home in Apache Junction, Arizona.
She was born April 2, 1950 in Glasgow, Montana, to parents Robert S. McGee and Marilyn Jeanne (Crowder) McGee.
She married John Paul Geier on June 21,1969, and together they had three children. She is survived by her three children; Shannon (Geier) Swenson of Apache Junction, AZ, Janna Geier of Missoula, MT, and John Joseph Geier (wife Farrah Geier) of Helena, MT, along with four grandchildren (Kendall, Karli, Tyler, and Kohl) and two great grandchildren (Kennedi and Charlotte). She is also survived by two brothers: Gregory McGee (Jan McGee) of Goodyear, Arizona, and their children Justin, Patrick and Stuart; Stephen McGee (Kathy McGee) of Helena, Montana, and his two children (Brice and Aimee). She also leaves behind her sister's children Nikki (Anders) Buck, Jade (Anders) Lancaster and Chase Anders.
She reunited in heaven with her baby sister, Trudy (McGee) Anders, her brother-in-law Tom Anders, and both parents.
Some of the great pleasures in her life included her children who would make her laugh until she snorted things through her nose, her animals, and traveling to see what the places she lived in had to offer because she was always up for an adventure.
Her professional life involved 30+years of service in the federal government primarily with the Internal Revenue Service.
Her wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her desire was to be celebrated in one of the places she loved most, the Swan Valley in Montana.
You are invited to share a memory or story at this website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/mesa-az/dianna-reeve-10280912
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.