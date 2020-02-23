DeWitt, Frank (Francis)

Frank (Francis) DeWitt, 89, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away February 16, 2020.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on 8/4/1930 and graduated from Maryknoll College in Glen Ellyn, IL in 1956. He later graduated from St. John’s Seminary in Plymouth, MI in 1960, was ordained a Catholic priest and served at the Diocese of Saginaw, MI from 1960-67.
After leaving the priesthood, he married Marty (Marilyn) Corby and delighted in the birth of their daughter Sarah in 1970. He received a Masters Degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1973 and served as a Vocational Guidance Counselor & Occupational Opportunity Counselor at the Mott Foundation, as well as various community schools in Flint, MI from 1967-73.
Moving to Jackson, Wyoming, in 1973, he personally built the family home. He had several jobs in the Jackson Hole area including with the Grand Teton National Park Service before starting his own successful Skyline Landscaping & Lawn Service in 1982 where he worked hard, with help from his daughter Sarah, until selling the business & retiring.
The wondrous natural beauty of Wyoming allowed Frank and his family the opportunity to enjoy hiking, boating, fly fishing & hunting which he continued to enjoy after moving to Helena, Montana in 2000. He then moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 2018 to be closer to family.
He is survived by his wife Marty, daughter Sarah (DeWitt) Zill and son-in-law Chris Zill, grandsons Aidan, Brennan & Daniel Zill as well as his brother Tom DeWitt.
Services will be held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, CO on Monday, February 24th.
