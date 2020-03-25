DeVore, Lloyd Kent

May 15, 1927 - March 18, 2020

Our beloved Father, Husband and Grandfather, Lloyd Kent DeVore passed suddenly from this earthly life into eternity with his Savior on March 18, 2020. “Kent” was born in Helena MT to Hallie Christman DeVore and Lloyd Grant DeVore on May 15, 1927.

Kent, an only child, was a precocious boy raised at the family home at 303 Broadway. He told of climbing trees (and falling out on his head), raising pigeons (fetching wild stock from the 3rd story eves of buildings downtown-while his buddy held onto his legs so he wouldn’t fall) and riding/sliding his runner sled down Ewing St (not making the turn onto Broadway and getting “run over” by a passing Model T). Kent survived, as the car passed over the length of him. However, “It really busted up my good sled!” - and scared the driver and his mother half to death! Kent attended Central Elementary School and later Helena High School on Rodney St. In high school Kent, like his father, played and loved football. “Buzz” played right guard all four years. As a Senior, Kent was elected Senior Class President.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}