Descharme, Shelby Lynn

Shelby Lynn Descharme passed away on January 19, 2020. She was born in Butte, MT on August 14, 2004 to Shannon (Burk) Chandler and Lawrence Descharme.
She attended school in Butte and Helena Montana. She became a cheerleader for the Helena High Bengals. Shelby made a huge impact on both communities with her bright blue eyes and beautiful smile. Just seeing her smile with her dimples showing would make you smile! She was the kindest, most caring person you would ever meet. One of her family’s favorite things about her were her sassy comebacks and spicy attitude.
Shelby loved hanging out with friends, doing gymnastics, going camping, but her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family, especially her Nana Linda and her best friend and sister Kaylee. They would go on drives to listen to music and do “photo shoots”.
She enjoyed going to Butte High Football games with her friends. Shelby was beyond talented and super exceeded in everything she did. She made everyone light up when she walked in just from her beauty. It was as if she was an angel during her life as well. She will forever be loved and missed. She will be in our hearts forever. We love you Booboo!
Shelby is survived by her parents Shannon (Burk) Chandler and Lawrence Descharme and father-figure Louis Waldman, siblings Kaylee Descharme, Wynter Chandler, Elizabeth Descharme-Curran, Donovan Descharme-Curran, Samuel Descharme Curran, Brandon Butler, Lawrence Descharme Jr., grandparents Linda Carroll, John Burk, and Jean Descharme, uncles Joe Burk, Mike (Leslie) Burk, and Roy Descharme, aunts Annie Descharme, niece Maycie Descharme-Curran, special cousins Kimberly Burk and Hayleigh Austin, great-aunt Sherry Bearden, and great-uncles Rick (Jodi) Gelling and William (Jerry) Gelling, great-grandma Freda Rutherford, and numerous other relatives, too many to list.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 31st at 12 p.m. at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, 223 S Montana St. Interment will take place immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery, 3910 Harrison Ave.
Please visit www.buttefunerahome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Shelby. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Shelby and her family.
