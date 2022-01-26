June 6, 1998 - January 23, 2022

Derek Douglas Walter, 23 of East Helena, MT passed away as a result of a tragic car accident on the morning of January 23, 2022.

Derek was born 12 weeks premature in Great Falls, MT on June 6, 1998, to Stephen Walter and Jolean Crider. Derek fought to stay alive from the moment he was born and fought like hell until his last breath.

Derek attended school in both Washington State and at Helena High School. During high school Derek attended and graduated from the Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon, MT.

After high school Derek went on to work various mechanic and construction jobs. Derek had the passion and desire to learn, disassemble and build just about anything. However, not the attention span to finish any job at hand. (SQUIRREL!!!)

As a youth Derek participated in karate, soccer, basketball, football & baseball. Other hobbies of Derek all pertained to his love for the outdoors and anything with four wheels. This included family hunting, fishing, and camping trips as well as numerous trips to the sprint car races. His love as a child continued into his adult life, spending countless hours in the mountains around a bonfire or 4x4ing with friends.

His contagious smile and laugh would light up any room. Derek was always willing to lend a helping hand no matter the job. He would give the shirt off his back to help others in need.

Derek is survived by his father, Stephen Walter, his mother, Jolean & stepfather Joey Crider, stepmother, Meghan & David Cordova, brothers, Jacob & Caleb Crider and sister, Delanie Walter. Grandparents, Pam Worster, Cindy & Dave Young, Steve Gray and Jim & Karen Crider. Aunts, Stephanie Walter, Nettie Thompson, Kim Ring (Matt Ehlke), Shannon Worster, Jenny and Steve Crider, Makayla Hill and Molly Markham and his Uncle, Russ Ring. Cousins, Andrew, Brendan and Kelci Crider, Coupland Worster, Kylee, Madison, Allison, Nevaeh, Summer, and Rylie Ring.

Derek is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather John Worster and paternal grandparents Ed Walter & Debbie Walter.

Celebration of Derek's life will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home located at 3750 N. Montana Avenue, Helena, MT at 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 29, 2022. Burial will take place following the service at St. Ann's Cemetery located at 3600 E. Old Highway 12 in East Helena, MT. Please join the family for a reception following the burial at Eagles 4040 located at 14 W. Main Street in East Helena, MT.

The family would like to thank the many friends and family for the outpouring of support, love, prayers and well wishes to help us all through this very difficult time.

The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff from St. Pete's Health for the exceptional care Derek received in his final hours.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Derek.