DePriest, Carol Lynn (Holmquist)

Carol Lynn (Holmquist) DePriest, loving mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 in Havre, Montana, due to complications from a fall, just five short days prior. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 29th at 2:00 p.m. at Kuper Memorial Cemetery in Chinook. Arrangements are being handled by Wilderness Funeral Homes of Chinook. A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 28th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilderness Funeral Home Chapel, 500 Indiana Avenue, Chinook. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol DePriest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.