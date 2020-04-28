DePriest, Carol Lynn (Holmquist)
0 comments

DePriest, Carol Lynn (Holmquist)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carol Lynn (Holmquist) DePriest, loving mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 in Havre, Montana, due to complications from a fall, just five short days prior. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 29th at 2:00 p.m. at Kuper Memorial Cemetery in Chinook. Arrangements are being handled by Wilderness Funeral Homes of Chinook. A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 28th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilderness Funeral Home Chapel, 500 Indiana Avenue, Chinook. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol DePriest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News