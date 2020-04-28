DePriest, Carol Lynn (Holmquist)

Carol Lynn (Holmquist) DePriest, loving mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 in Havre, Montana, due to complications from a fall, just five short days prior. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 29th at 2:00 p.m. at Kuper Memorial Cemetery in Chinook. Arrangements are being handled by Wilderness Funeral Homes of Chinook. A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 28th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilderness Funeral Home Chapel, 500 Indiana Avenue, Chinook. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.