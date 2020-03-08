Depew, Constance J.

“The big presence is dead.” Constance J. Depew, 78, died the morning of February 15, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by family from France, Germany, Washington, California and Helena following a heart attack.
Connie, as she was best known, was born in Helena at St. John’s July 8, 1941, to Bette and James Clarke but was reared at Fort Peck where her father worked as a control room engineer. It was at Fort Peck that she acquired two traits that would guide much of the rest of her life — a never ending curiosity and an enduring habit of reading everything she could put her hands from her father’s IBEW magazine to Russian literature.
She attended high school in Glasgow, left to marry at 16, delivered her first child, Richelle Ann, at 17 and would leave that marriage a few years later.
In her early 20s she returned to Helena and worked at the Rialto, the Corps Cafe and Yat Suns. Throughout her life Connie remained a supporter of waitresses and taught her family the value of tips to ensure waitresses could make a living wage.
In May of 1965, she married Dave Depew. May 2020 would have been their 55th wedding anniversary. Two additional children, Deidrie Lynn and Michael James, were added and Connie became a full time homemaker.
Connie and family lived in Helena until 1973 when her curiosity got the better of her and the family developed a plan to move to Maine where they lived until the fall of 1979. While in Maine, Connie became involved in women’s issues and was one of Maine’s delegates at the International Women’s Year Conference in Houston, Texas, in 1976. While at the conference she appeared with Gloria Steinem on Good Morning America to discuss the importance of the Equal Rights Amendment. When she returned to Maine she worked with several women’s groups to support passage of the ERA. This was done while caring for her family and completing her high school diploma.
Incorporated into family at this time was a Bullmastiff rescued from a pound. She later rescued several St. Bernards. Rescuing dogs and people was a lifelong passion which impacted her politics and daily life. She believed deeply that we must do our best to educate our children and take care of those who couldn’t care for themselves. It wasn’t enough to root for the underdog, you must put your words into action.
In 1979, the family returned to Montana. By that time much of the angst she suffered over her years of involvement with the Helena Model Cities program and the loss of so many historic buildings she believed needed to be saved had subsided.
Through the 1980s, her life revolved around the needs of children and her aging parents.
Connie was a lover of Jazz music, bright colors, and beautiful scarves. She was a lifelong supporter of PBS and regularly watched book TV which she would use to order books for herself and family members.
In her later years she enjoyed watching birds, and collected many books about them. Throughout her life she collected unusual rocks from places across places in Montana many of which found a home in her gardens.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Bette Clarke.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dave Depew, her sister Margaret Wheeler (Jon), Washington; daughters, Richelle Depew, Helena, Deidrie Depew, France; son, Michael (Josephine), Berlin,Germany; grandchildren, Tess Goldstein, New York, Tizer Honka, Helena, Tsalia Huygens, France, Matteo Huygens, Holland, Eitenne Depew, California, and Avinelle Depew, Germany.
A family gathering has taken place and a wake is being planned for August when family returns to Montana to bury ashes.
