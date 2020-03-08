Depew, Constance J.

“The big presence is dead.” Constance J. Depew, 78, died the morning of February 15, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by family from France, Germany, Washington, California and Helena following a heart attack.

Connie, as she was best known, was born in Helena at St. John’s July 8, 1941, to Bette and James Clarke but was reared at Fort Peck where her father worked as a control room engineer. It was at Fort Peck that she acquired two traits that would guide much of the rest of her life — a never ending curiosity and an enduring habit of reading everything she could put her hands from her father’s IBEW magazine to Russian literature.

She attended high school in Glasgow, left to marry at 16, delivered her first child, Richelle Ann, at 17 and would leave that marriage a few years later.

In her early 20s she returned to Helena and worked at the Rialto, the Corps Cafe and Yat Suns. Throughout her life Connie remained a supporter of waitresses and taught her family the value of tips to ensure waitresses could make a living wage.

In May of 1965, she married Dave Depew. May 2020 would have been their 55th wedding anniversary. Two additional children, Deidrie Lynn and Michael James, were added and Connie became a full time homemaker.