July 2, 1947 - January 25, 2022

Dennis Ray Underwood Sr, age 74, left this mortal sphere on January 25, 2022 at the VA Hospital due to respiratory failure from ALS (Lou Gherig’s Disease), with his wife Suzy and children, Denny and Lisa, by his side.

Dennis was born in Roanoke, VA on July 2, 1947 to Jim Wiley Underwood and Ruby Elaine (Jones) Underwood. In 1956, the family moved from VA out west to CA, where they lived in Roseville, situated about 16 miles northeast of Sacramento. It was at Roseville over the course of childhood and teenage years that Dennis honed his love of baseball, and became a good swimmer. He played a bit of basketball in high school, and late in his sophomore year at school, he met a girl from northern Montana - so far north it kissed the Canadian border - and the rest of his life, while unwritten yet at that time, was determined…..by him. Dennis and Suz were high school sweethearts, and married on November 20, 1965. At this time, he was in the U. S. Navy, having joined up right after graduation from high school. After boot camp, corps school, and a 6 month stint at NAS Jacksonville, FL to learn the pharmacy trade, and back in California by this time, he, along with many Marines, went through staging in preparation for the first of many trips to Vietnam. He went over with the 30th Construction Regiment, Marine Corp Battalion 4, and he spent the rest of that 4 year enlistment in country. He was able, from time to time, to get a short leave to come home, but always had to go back. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/3 Bronze Stars, Navy Unit Commendation for Services with The 30th Construction Regiment, 4th Mobile Construction Battalion, and Good Conduct Medals.

Upon his return home and honorable discharge, he realized the necessity of further schooling to secure a good job for his little family, so he re-enlisted with promise of X-Ray Technician schooling. However, he was assigned to the USS Haleakala, an ammo ship, aptly named, (she blew her boiler in the Hai Phong Harbor) and back he went to Vietnam. After many months, Suzy’s great aunt, Phyllis Montana Crockford, feeling the pain of this young family, wrote a letter which ultimately landed on the desk of Rep. Mendel Rivers, South Carolina, who at the time served as chairman of the Committee on Armed Services, and within short order, Dennis was called before his XO on board ship with the question, “who do YOU know”?, and was subsequently informed he was indeed going stateside, and to school.

Dennis completed X-Ray school in Oakland and worked at many military hospitals, dispensaries and private hospitals in the Bay Area, in San Diego, at a clinic in Roseville, and clinics and hospitals in Montana. He also completed a 4 year degree in Business Administration over the course of time. He worked many different types of jobs over the years in addition to the medical field, and he and Suzy shared a love of antiquing, with Dennis specializing in coins.

Dennis is known in some circles as a “gentle giant”, and as a selfless and generous man. He would quite literally give someone the shirt off his own back.

He is survived by his wife Suzy, children Dennis Jr., and Lisa all of Helena and his grandsons Nikolas and Andy (Helena and Belgrade); grandsons Tyler, Riley, and Benjamin of Washington state, and several great-grands. Also surviving him are the Neers, Jamie and Lynne, and the Marshalls, Laurence and Diana, of Helena, his sister Patsy Stultz of El Dorado Hills, CA and their families.

He will be greatly missed by many.

We will always be grateful for the time, attention and care from all of the staff at VA Montana, Fort Harrison over the course of the last 40 years. You folks are greatly appreciated; more than words can say. And many, many thanks to all who work ancillary jobs pertinent to our Veterans. God bless the Marines, God bless the USA.

A memorial service will be held later this summer with fixed date and time yet to be determined, and we will post a notice to that effect.