Dennis Patrick McSweeney

A modern troubadour, Dennis traveled across Montana with his beautiful voice, singing at and DJ-ing weddings. His kids were his unpaid road crew, whether they wanted to be or not. Although he called it a “hobby,” it was one that touched thousands of lives. Everyone who knew Dennis loved him. And if you didn't know him, somebody in your life did.

Dennis enjoyed red wine and scotch, in no particular order and of no particular quality. If the small-town bar he was currently visiting did not have wine, he would retrieve a box from his vehicle and pay the bartender to serve him his own. He inherited a love of cooking from his mother. And other than the deep-fried turkey incident a few Thanksgivings ago, which resulted in third-degree burns to his foot, he was generally good at it.

A longtime member of the Algeria Shriners, Dennis was passionate about their cause. As a volunteer for the Montana East-West Shrine game, he spent countless weeks driving across the state to identify deserving student athletes to participate in the game. In a bid for sainthood, he also refed and coached youth sports. There are not many people who knew Montana's small towns like Dennis did, and his loss is mourned across the state.