How do you wrap up a lifetime of memories in just a few words?
How do you explain the impact a person has had on your life in a paragraph, about lessons learned and later taught, joys and heartbreaks, appreciation, grace, forgiveness, dry wit, and humor?
How do you tell people about the incredible mind that is lost, the person that knew something about everything and shared it without making you feel less for not knowing, the smile that lit up a room, a twinkle in his eye, the way he made you feel like your journey was important, the incredible love he had for his wife of 55 years, 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren, and extended family?
How do you summarize a life well lived? How do you tell the story of a warrior that served his country, and not also tell of his battle with cancer and his incredible will to live, and of scars and of healing?
How do you tell of books read, hunting trips, boat rides, fishing, and lifelong friendships, his appreciation of mountain streams, gardens, flowers, bees, and honey? How do you tell of his love affair with Montana and Mom's chocolate cake?
How do you tell the story of a lifetime in only a few words?
Dennis Lee Rhine was born on November 5, 1941 in Hibbing, MN to Lyle and Ethel Rhine. He had 5 siblings: Lyle (Terry), Jon, Judy, Jeff, and Chris.
Dennis died peacefully in his home on July 12, 2021 at the age of 79, surrounded by his wife Geraldine and his daughters, Suzanna M. Lambert, and Sandra L. Williams. Each of his grandchildren were near during his final weeks, Patrick L. Cottam-Rhine, Chance T. Lambert, Emily R. and Morgan M. Williams, and Madison M. Lambert were able to send him on his next voyage with love in in his heart.
Dennis is preceded in death by his mother and father, and brothers Lyle, Jon, and Jeff.
Our family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Fort Harrison, Montana for the care Dennis received over the last 25 years. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Evans, Dr. Johnson, and Dr. Karl A. Guter, also, Mary Anderson, Nurse Practitioner and Miss Twila. Thank you to St. Peter's Health Hospice for bringing Dennis home to live out his final days with his family and for the extraordinary care and respect he received.
