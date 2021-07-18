Dennis Lee Rhine

How do you wrap up a lifetime of memories in just a few words?

How do you explain the impact a person has had on your life in a paragraph, about lessons learned and later taught, joys and heartbreaks, appreciation, grace, forgiveness, dry wit, and humor?

How do you tell people about the incredible mind that is lost, the person that knew something about everything and shared it without making you feel less for not knowing, the smile that lit up a room, a twinkle in his eye, the way he made you feel like your journey was important, the incredible love he had for his wife of 55 years, 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren, and extended family?

How do you summarize a life well lived? How do you tell the story of a warrior that served his country, and not also tell of his battle with cancer and his incredible will to live, and of scars and of healing?

How do you tell of books read, hunting trips, boat rides, fishing, and lifelong friendships, his appreciation of mountain streams, gardens, flowers, bees, and honey? How do you tell of his love affair with Montana and Mom's chocolate cake?

How do you tell the story of a lifetime in only a few words?