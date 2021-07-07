Dec. 24, 1946 - June 26, 2021

Dennis E Gjerde, 74, died June 26, 2021. He was born in Rhame, ND on Dec. 24, 1946 to Elmer Gjerde and Emma Steenbok Gjerde. His father died when he was 7. They moved frequently and ended in Billings where he attended HS. In 1974 he enlisted in the US Army and served in France. He returned to Helena where his mom and stepdad were living and met his wife, Bonnie Connor. They were married Feb 23, 1973 and were blessed with 2 sons, Brad (Jess)and Justin. He was a bartender, truck driver, and retired from Security Armoured Express in 2013.