Denise Cranston Pennington

While Bob was the President and CEO of American Federal (now Opportunity Bank) Denise started off working at Mountain Bell for five years, before teaching at Mountain View Girls School. After eight years with them, she ultimately turned to the full time work of ranching, and caring for her beloved livestock. She proved to certainly be her father's daughter with her deep love of all things agriculture. Yet nothing could top her love of critters.

That love led her to act for many years as a 4-H leader and judge of the 4-H Foods at the Townsend, Deer Lodge and Helena County Fairs. She worked with the Mounted Drill Team and was a Helena Trail Riders member. If you have been lucky enough to know Denny, you no doubt know that she loved her animals; the peacocks (yes peacocks in Montana), goats, horses, chickens, and we cannot forget those delightfully shaggy Scottish Highland Steers of hers! Even if you didn't personally know Denise if you drove the highway to Missoula you likely will remember seeing those broad horned steers in their pasture.

As busy as she was though Denise was always offering her assistance and expertise to others. She volunteered at the Montana Historical Society, for a total of forty-two years! She also helped out at her church, St. John's Lutheran, serving on the Women of St. John's Memorial Committee and the Altar Society.