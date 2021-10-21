Delywn Moe

June 9, 1940 - Oct. 19, 2021

On the morning of October 19, 2021, Rusty passed away surrounded by family at St. Peter's Hospital, in Helena, Montana due to complications from COVID. Rusty was 81 years old.

Rusty was born in Helena on June 9, 1940. He was the third child, and the first son of Evelyn and Melvin Moe.

Rusty enjoyed motorcycle racing and was five times state flat track champion. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his son, friends and family.

He also loved competing in horseshoe tournaments. Rusty loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends.

Rusty was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Helen Tobol; parents, Melvin and Evelyn Moe; sister, Myrna Dearing and brother-in-law, Dale.

He is survived by his children, Scott Moe (Connie) and Stacy Irelan (Donny), ex-wife Judi Moe; sister Janice Moe; grandchildren, Brittany Codd, Danielle Thompson, Zachary Moe, Zane Moe and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Rusty's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23rd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rusty.