Aug. 26, 1949 - Oct. 19, 2021
Delores Mae Almanza, aka "Sparky" aka "Lola Mae" passed away October 19, 2021. She left behind her husband of 38 years. So proud, but broken-hearted. She touched so many souls. I had to let her go. God needed another angel. Love Ramon. Celebration of Life will take place on Mother's Day 2022.
