 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delores Mae Almanza
0 comments

Delores Mae Almanza

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Delores Mae Almanza

Delores Mae Almanza

Aug. 26, 1949 - Oct. 19, 2021

Delores Mae Almanza, aka "Sparky" aka "Lola Mae" passed away October 19, 2021. She left behind her husband of 38 years. So proud, but broken-hearted. She touched so many souls. I had to let her go. God needed another angel. Love Ramon. Celebration of Life will take place on Mother's Day 2022.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News