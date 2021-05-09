 Skip to main content
Delores Aline Franks
Delores Aline Franks passed away on April 16, 2021 at Renaissance Assisted Living. Delores was born to Thurmond and Marie (Pifer) Franks on January 26, 1936 in Clifton, Colorado.

Delores had four children, David Yates, Ronda Swenson, Daniel Sullivan and Paul Harmon.

Delores was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed volunteering there, especially in the genealogy department.

Private family interment will take place at Eden Vale Memorial Park in Las Vegas.

Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Delores.

