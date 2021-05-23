Delbert “Del” Lee Wall, 76 passed away May 10th, 2021 in Helena, Montana after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Del was born in Hamilton, MT in 1945. Growing up on a ranch east of Hamilton, he graduated from Hamilton High School then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1964. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam before returning to Montana in 1969.

On return to Montana, he began a life as a logger for ten years, then evolving into construction as an expert heavy machine operator and environmental cleanup specialist. His works in both construction and environmental clean-up made a significant and positive impact to the Montana, California, and the Pacific North West of the United States. His contributions helped reopen the wild flow of both the Black Foot and Clark Fork River and he was the prime heavy equipment operator which installed the Brennen Wave in Missoula. His work has helped improve the lives of many Montanans across the state.

He retired in 2009 to the family farm in Hamilton. He enjoyed traveling and was able to see all 50 states, 7 Provinces of Canada, as well as the Panama Canal. He loved spending time with his family and enjoying the company of his grandchildren.