Delaney, Dianne

March 23, 1953 - April 5, 2020
Dianne Delaney, 67, of Garrison, MT passed away on April 5, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, MT with her loving husband of 38 years by her side.
Proudly raised in Butte, America, Dianne was born on March 23, 1953 to Bill and Ruth Van Matre. She graduated from Butte High School in 1971 and went on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees from Montana State University.
Lady Di was an educator and elementary principal touching the lives of hundreds of children. She believed that children are the future and finally achieved her life-long ambition in 1992 when she became a mother.
In 1999, Dianne's battle with Multiple Sclerosis took a turn for the worse, forcing her to retire early. She continued a life of service online touching lives until she left this world.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Amanda (Robert) Stolz of Portland, OR; brother, Steve Van Matre of Billings, MT; sister Peggy Ruminski of Spartanburg, SC; and nephews Andrew (Elaine) Ruminski of Natrona Heights, PA, and Michael Ruminski of Harwinton, CT.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences can be posted to Dianne's memorial facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dianne.delaney.3
