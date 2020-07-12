DeFrance, Robert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert DeFrance was born in Pomona, California on June 28, 1932 to Floyd and Virgie DeFrance joining sister Floydean.

His youth was spent in Manhattan, Montana where he lived until he joined the army. Robert served in the Korean War and was a purple heart recipient. He was always proud of his service to his country.

Robert farmed for years, drove long-haul truck for a few years then worked with the county road crew on the HI Line near Rudyard, Mt. He spent his retirement years in Helena, MT.

He died June 30, 2020 just after his 88th birthday.

Robert is survived by his daughter Cindy Luckey (Russ), granddaughters Malisa (Dean), Laura (Jeron) and four great grandchildren; his nephew John Dunn and family, and dear friend Betty Wellhouser.

Robert lived a full life, was a quiet gentle soul with a deep faith. He will rest in the Lord’s arms until we can join him for a celebration. Thank you Robert for all your love and care. A service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Robert.

