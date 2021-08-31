DeeAnna Walker

 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 1970 - Aug. 26, 2021

DeeAnna “Dee” (Stephenson) Walker passed away at Saint Peter's hospital on the morning of August 26, 2021 at the young age of 51. She is free from her worldly pain and is free as a dragonfly on the winds of a warm breeze.

Dee's preference was to have a short obituary. So here it goes.

Dee lived life to the beat of her own drum and was the nucleus to those who were around her. Everyone who met Dee was instantly drawn to her dancing blue eyes and bubbly personality; magnetic and dynamic to those who knew her well.

Exercise was Dee's respite and she was a longtime member of crossroads fitness. Fittingly enough, she had the licenses plate “gymrat” to top it off.

Dee loved all animals in all shapes and kinds and had many dogs over the years. Her last and probably favorite was a spunky miniature yorkie named Wiley.

Dee's career took her down many paths from advertising sales to HR director. She touched so many people with every stop.

To say that she was proud of her sons is an understatement.

Dee was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Stephenson, mother, Sharon Wheeldon; and grandparents William and Mary Zoe Stephenson, Ruth and Dee Marshall, and Nick Vetsch. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Colleen Stephenson; sons Tucker (Michael) Walker of Saint Louis, Missouri and Jake Marks of Bozeman; grandparent, Jean Vetsch; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank those who cared for Dee during the final months of her life. Especially Mak with Cooney Physical Rehabilitation Center.

Per Deeanna's request, she has been cremated and no services will be held. Her ashes will be spread at a later date this summer.

