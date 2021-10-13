March 28, 1958 - Oct. 11, 2021

Deborah Kaye Zuidema passed away from Covid on Monday, October 11, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 63.

Debbie was born on March 28, 1958, in Helena, Montana to loving parents Elmer Cole and Shirley Price Cole. Debbie was the oldest of six children and took her role as big sister seriously, welcoming her siblings to the family with all the love and attention she could provide. Throughout her life, she maintained that loyalty to her family, remaining close with her siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Debbie was a hometown girl, attending Helena area schools, and taking accounting courses at Carroll College. During her career, she worked for the IRS as a collection agent, dedicated to helping individuals work through difficult tax situations. After leaving the IRS, Debbie joined Morrison-Maierle, using her smartly honed accounting and tax skills as an accounting technician.

Debbie was dedicated to her children, Michael and Karri Zuidema, and considered their individual achievements her proudest moments. She was looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild later this year.