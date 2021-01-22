Deborah J. Nielsen (Kienle), age 72, of Helena, Montana.

Deborah (Debbie) Jean Nielsen passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 a St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT. Debbie was born October 7, 1948 in Amarillo, TX. In addition to living at various times in Helena, MT, she also resided in Albuquerque, NM and Missoula, MT. She most recently resided at the Cooney Home in Helena. She retired as a cosmetology instructor after years of instructing young people whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jackie and Robert Kienle, and her sister Martha Kienle. She is survived by sons Lonny; Ken and his wife Rae Lynn, and grandchildren Savanna, Taylor and Jared; and Randy, his wife Whitney and grandchildren, Ellie, Layla and Riley. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers Jerry Kienle and Robert Kienle.

Throughout her life, Debbie was devoted to her children and grandchildren. There wasn't an activity she didn't pursue in order to spend time with family. From cross-country and snow skiing, to water skiing, horseback riding, and camping. She enjoyed painting ceramics, collecting Heisey glassware, and traveling.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses in St. Peter's COVID I.C.U. who took great care of her and comforted her during her last days.

Cremation has taken place but due to current circumstances, services will not be held. In lieu of flowersemorials, please make a donation to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society. Thoughts and memories of Debbie can be made online at Retz Funeral Home - https:/retzmemorials.com Please do your part to protect yourself and loved ones from this terrible disease.