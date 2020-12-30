Jan. 3, 1953 - Dec. 18, 2020

Debbra Kay Campbell of Harrison, Montana passed away December 18, 2020 at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was 67 years old.

Debbie was born January 3, 1953 in Helena, Montana to Jack Miller and Viola Madison.

She loved facilitating and being the point person for gatherings of people of any size, especially family. Debbie loved Christmas time. Traditionally she gifted thought-out personalized Hallmark Christmas ornaments every year. Debbie enjoyed throwing Easter celebrations for her grandchildren. She loved her herd of tiny dogs. She was zealous for nostalgia, family heirlooms, and knowing the historical details of everything she accumulated. Debbie was generous, sentimental, and compassionate.

Debbie graduated from Helena Senior High School in 1971. She married Bruce Campbell on May 7, 1973. The couple had two children: Greg and Kristie. Bruce and Debbie celebrated 47 years of marriage before her passing.

Debbie was a retail department head at Gibson's Discount Center in Helena from 1979 to 1990.