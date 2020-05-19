Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

CRANTS, Evelyn “Evie”, age 82 of Helena passed away May 14, 2020. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID19 social distancing will be implemented at the services. A memorial service celebrating Evie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Evie.