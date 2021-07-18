Deanna Mae List

Late in life, Deanna suffered from Alzheimer's. Although it was difficult to watch her memory and health decline, Deanna continued to have a sparkle in her eye and to maintain her graciousness towards others. Her grandchildren have many amusing and heartfelt memories of “Nana”, even in the depths of her illness.

One little known fact about Deanna is that she was an incredible pianist. She could play a piece by sight with beautiful accuracy. She also played Bridge many years with a group in Helena. It is assumed that she gave up Bridge when she knew that her memory was failing her: Deanna kept her memory loss well hidden for many years.

Deanna will be dearly missed. Her family is grateful that she is no longer suffering and grateful to the staff of Edgewood, Hospice of St. Peter's, and Melissa Peltier (Deanna's caretaker for several years) and family; especially for the loving care Deanna received the last months of her life. Her beauty, graciousness, and humor will live on in those who survive her.

Deanna is survived by her brother, Donald Dunfee; husband, William Dawson List; children, Charles Dawson List, Andrea Kay Eckerson (David); and grandchildren, Grant, Logan, and Abigail Eckerson.