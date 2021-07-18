Deanna Mae List (Dunfee) passed away peacefully from natural causes on the morning of July 6, 2021 in Helena, MT. Deanna was born on August 30th, 1937 in Milo, Maine.
On June 27th, 1959, Deanna married William Dawson List in the Central Square Baptist Church of Portland, Maine.
Deanna received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Maine and attended high school at Deering High School in Portland.
Deanna worked as a kindergarten teacher in the states of Ohio, New York, and Vermont until she and Dawson adopted their first child in 1967. The loving couple adopted another child in 1969 and shortly thereafter they moved west in their Volkswagen Beetle to Helena and have resided there ever since. The couple's third child was born in 1974, completing their family of five.
After a few years in Helena, Deanna and Dawson purchased land in Grizzly Gulch. Deanna oversaw the design and build of their “forever” home. Many four-legged family members also resided at Grizzly Gulch. It was a wonderful place to live, full of beauty, peace, and outdoor adventure.
Deanna was a devoted mother and spouse. She loved to travel with Dawson, spending time in England, New Zealand, Nova Scotia, Italy, and many other enjoyable places. Deanna also had a wonderful appreciation for art. She was a Buckle Club member of the Western Rendezvous of Art, attending all the Rendezvous that took place in the Helena area.
Late in life, Deanna suffered from Alzheimer's. Although it was difficult to watch her memory and health decline, Deanna continued to have a sparkle in her eye and to maintain her graciousness towards others. Her grandchildren have many amusing and heartfelt memories of “Nana”, even in the depths of her illness.
One little known fact about Deanna is that she was an incredible pianist. She could play a piece by sight with beautiful accuracy. She also played Bridge many years with a group in Helena. It is assumed that she gave up Bridge when she knew that her memory was failing her: Deanna kept her memory loss well hidden for many years.
Deanna will be dearly missed. Her family is grateful that she is no longer suffering and grateful to the staff of Edgewood, Hospice of St. Peter's, and Melissa Peltier (Deanna's caretaker for several years) and family; especially for the loving care Deanna received the last months of her life. Her beauty, graciousness, and humor will live on in those who survive her.
Deanna is survived by her brother, Donald Dunfee; husband, William Dawson List; children, Charles Dawson List, Andrea Kay Eckerson (David); and grandchildren, Grant, Logan, and Abigail Eckerson.
Mrs. List is also survived by nieces Heather and Bethany of brother Donald and former wife Paula; nephews Dawson and David and niece Malia of the late Robert List and his former wife Anne; nieces Kelly and Robin of sister-in-law Mary Ellen Watson and husband Bill.
Deanna is preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Edna Dunfee (Christie) and daughter, Christie Ellen List.
Memorials may be made to the Holter Museum of Art, the Archie Bray, the Montana Historical Society, or the Helena Civic Center. A graveside service and reception will be held in early August. Deanna will be buried in the Forestvale Cemetery.
