Dean, Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy Dean was born in Butte to Jeanne and John (Jack) Murphy on November 27th, 1956. It was there that she would make a life working and raising a family until reaching her eternal home with her Lord on January 29th, 2020.

Mary was an identical twin to Maggie and sister to four other Murphy kids that grew up on Locust Street; a home and neighborhood that would be the setting of many anecdotes told over and over throughout the years.

Mary met the love of her life, Phil, while working at The Montana Power Company. They wed on May 30th, 1987 at St. Patrick Catholic Church and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Katelyn and Rachel. While mothering two young girls, Mary decided to make the most of her wonderful traits of hard work, empathy, and caring for others a lifelong career. She commuted to Carroll College to study nursing and upon receiving her RN, began a very rewarding career at St. James Healthcare. She cared for hundreds of patients over her 22 years of caregiving and cherished her many friendships made at the hospital and throughout the greater healthcare community of southwest Montana.