Dean, Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy Dean was born in Butte to Jeanne and John (Jack) Murphy on November 27th, 1956. It was there that she would make a life working and raising a family until reaching her eternal home with her Lord on January 29th, 2020.
Mary was an identical twin to Maggie and sister to four other Murphy kids that grew up on Locust Street; a home and neighborhood that would be the setting of many anecdotes told over and over throughout the years.
Mary met the love of her life, Phil, while working at The Montana Power Company. They wed on May 30th, 1987 at St. Patrick Catholic Church and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Katelyn and Rachel. While mothering two young girls, Mary decided to make the most of her wonderful traits of hard work, empathy, and caring for others a lifelong career. She commuted to Carroll College to study nursing and upon receiving her RN, began a very rewarding career at St. James Healthcare. She cared for hundreds of patients over her 22 years of caregiving and cherished her many friendships made at the hospital and throughout the greater healthcare community of southwest Montana.
Outside of work, Mary found happiness in spending time with her family and friends, especially and endlessly finding ways to challenge herself athletically. She was first and foremost an accomplished runner and also loved mountain biking, swimming, skiing and Pilates; anything that drove her competitively. More recently her granddaughter, Payton was the source of so much joy for Mary.
Mary is survived by her husband Phil Dean and daughters Rachel Dean and Katelyn (Matt) Pokorny and granddaughter Payton Pokorny, all of Butte; siblings Maggie (John) Smith of Butte; Sheila (John) Symanski of Grand Junction, CO; Mark (Cathy) Murphy of Port Orchard, WA; Kimberly Murphy of Spokane, WA; and Matt (Patty) Murphy of Missoula, MT; brother-in-law Jon (Vicky) Dean of Butte and sisters-in-law Patty and Liz Dean of Helena, MT. Numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews love and survive Mary as well. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Jeanne and John.
Mary’s family would like to extend special thanks to the entire staffs of the St. James Cancer Center, Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care and Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah for the incredible care provided to Mary during her extended illness.
Friends may call at 9:30 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am. A celebration of Mary’s life will continue with a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Butte. Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte Silver Bow, The St. James Healthcare Foundation, or the National Brain Tumor Society.
Please visit www.buttefunerahome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Mary. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Mary and her family.
