Davis, Rory DeWayne

Jan. 4, 1965 – June 12, 2020

Rory DeWayne Davis, age 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Helena, MT on June 12th, 2020. Born on January 4th, 1965 to DeWayne and Doris Davis in Auburn, WA.

Rory spent his childhood and much of his adulthood in Auburn, WA where he enjoyed many outdoor activities and loved his career as a boilermaker through Local 502.

On August 30th, 1983 Rory became a proud father to Jeffery Michael Davis. He shared and taught his son endless talents that will last a lifetime. He loved his son with all his heart.

In 2002 he moved to Helena, MT where he eventually reunited with a childhood friend, Nancy Lee Herrin. She had three boys of her own: Sean, Derek and Josh. Together they created many cherished years as a family. Rory and Nancy were joined in marriage March 17th, 2020.

Rory is survived by wife, Nancy Herrin Davis; Son, Jeffery Davis; Stepsons, Sean (Jessica) Herrin, Derek (Jennifer) Herrin, Josh (Leah) Herrin; Mother, Doris Davis; Sisters, Sonya (Barry) Burritt, DeNae (Brian) Zieroth, Tamara (Josh) Mc Ilrath; Brother, Brady (Merla) Wilkerson; Granddaughter, Phelan Davis; He is preceded in death by his Father, DeWayne Davis; Grandson, Jaxsen Jeffery Davis. He was an Uncle, Cousin, and friend to many.