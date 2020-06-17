Davis, Rory DeWayne

Jan. 4, 1965 – June 12, 2020
Rory DeWayne Davis, age 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Helena, MT on June 12th, 2020. Born on January 4th, 1965 to DeWayne and Doris Davis in Auburn, WA.
Rory spent his childhood and much of his adulthood in Auburn, WA where he enjoyed many outdoor activities and loved his career as a boilermaker through Local 502.
On August 30th, 1983 Rory became a proud father to Jeffery Michael Davis. He shared and taught his son endless talents that will last a lifetime. He loved his son with all his heart.
In 2002 he moved to Helena, MT where he eventually reunited with a childhood friend, Nancy Lee Herrin. She had three boys of her own: Sean, Derek and Josh. Together they created many cherished years as a family. Rory and Nancy were joined in marriage March 17th, 2020.
Rory is survived by wife, Nancy Herrin Davis; Son, Jeffery Davis; Stepsons, Sean (Jessica) Herrin, Derek (Jennifer) Herrin, Josh (Leah) Herrin; Mother, Doris Davis; Sisters, Sonya (Barry) Burritt, DeNae (Brian) Zieroth, Tamara (Josh) Mc Ilrath; Brother, Brady (Merla) Wilkerson; Granddaughter, Phelan Davis; He is preceded in death by his Father, DeWayne Davis; Grandson, Jaxsen Jeffery Davis. He was an Uncle, Cousin, and friend to many.
Rory worked tirelessly as a Boilermaker for 30 years. He retired in 2013. When asked how he would be described, many would say he is the true definition of a boilermaker and his picture should be featured in the dictionary. He was an outdoorsman at heart. He loved hunting, fishing and many more thrill-seeking activities. His family and friends absolutely loved hearing his wild adventure stories throughout his lifetime.
The night of his passing he turned, smiled and said “Tell everyone to go home. Lights out. The Party’s over.”
He will forever by cherished by all who loved him.
At his request, no memorial services will be held.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.