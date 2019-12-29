Davis, Dorothy Rae (Jones)

Dorothy Rae (Jones) Davis passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 10, 2019 at Edgewood in Helena, Montana.
Dorothy was born to Milton E. and Helen (Nordberg) Jones in Whitehall, Montana on July 17, 1939. Dorothy spent her early childhood living in southwest Montana, growing up in small rural towns close to her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins until they later moved to Helena where she attended middle and high school, graduating from Helena High School in 1957.
In September 1957, Dorothy married Ronald Lee Kenney to whom she was married for 25 years. Lee and Dorothy had three children, Deborah, Laurie, and Ronald Jr. During her early work years, Dorothy worked at Midland Bank in Billings as a bank teller, was employed by the political section of the American Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal in the mid 1960’s, and later worked again as a bank teller for the Union Bank and First National Bank in Bozeman and Helena.
Dorothy was an engaged, supportive and devoted mother. She was actively involved in and supported her children’s school and extracurricular activities, was an excellent seamstress, was an amazing cook, and took great pride in her home and garden. As we grew up and had families of our own, we often wondered how she was able to do all that she did; she was an amazing Mom and we were so blessed to have her.
In August 1982 Dorothy married Michael G. Davis of Helena whom she met while working at the Montana Department of Justice where Dorothy worked in accounts payable/payroll and later a state driver’s examiner and Mike was a member of the Montana Highway Patrol.
Dorothy and Mike’s occupations moved them to multiple locations across the state; Helena, Glendive, Miles City, and Butte until Dorothy was injured on the job in April 1994 and suffered a debilitating stroke and traumatic brain injury. Mike and Dorothy later settled in Sheridan, Montana to be close to her parents and her extended family. They remained in Sheridan for over 20 years until they returned to Helena in the spring of 2018.
Dorothy was a beautiful, giving, compassionate, and wonderful soul. She loved her children and grandchildren deeply and was extremely proud of all of them. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Although Dorothy was challenged with more than her share of hardship and adversity, she never complained and always persevered. Dorothy was a caretaker through and through, she cared for her parents in their later years and mentored her grandchildren in the arts of driving, cross stitch, painting, crafts, gardening and most of all being kind. Dorothy was full of grace and kindness toward everyone; Heaven has welcomed a very special angel.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Michael Davis, her three children, Deborah Kenney Johnson of Missoula, Laurie Tobol (Tom) of Helena, and Ronald L. Kenney, Jr. (Beth) of Naperville, Illinois. She is also survived by her grandchildren T.J. Tobol of Townsend, Brian Tobol of Helena, Jamie (Ben) Gates of Helena, Shaylene (Jake) Checketts of Ogden, UT, Amanda Johnson of Surrey, ND, Sean (Alexia Stingley) Johnson of Havre, Erin Johnson of Missoula, and Joshua Johnson of Minot, ND. Dorothy’s seven great-grandchildren are Riley and Logan Tobol of Townsend, Taetum Gates of Helena, Paycen and Keeley Checketts of Ogden, UT, and Noah and Rylee Johnson of Havre. Dorothy is also survived by her sister-in-law Judy Jones and niece Christine Jones of Castlerock, WA, her dear Aunt Marjorie Mailey of Sheridan, MT and numerous cousins and extended family members.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Milton Jones, her brother Donald Jones, her granddaughter Baylea Kenney, and her great-grandson Tyler Dean Johnson.
Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held later. Memorial donations may be made to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or a charity of choice.
